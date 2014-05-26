Houston, we have a problem
WATCH: Photo of New Zealand from space is not what it seems
It's a beautiful photo of New Zealand from space shared across social media and, in turn, landed on various news sites in the process.
Why 2017 is the wrong year for Trump to mess with China
President-elect Donald Trump has recently recruited a couple of China hawks onto his trade team, potentially provoking the nation yet again at a less than ideal time. President-elect Donald Trump has taken a hard line on China, but an upcoming political transition means Chinese President Xi Jinping could be easily provoked.Yahoo Finance
George Michael's secret trip to Vienna hospital months before death
It has been claimed that George Michael and his partner Fadi Fawaz took a trip to the same Vienna hospital in November, where the late Wham! star was treated for pneumonia in 2011.Bang Showbiz
Nicole Kidman's daughters chose Globes dress
Nicole Kidman stepped out of her comfort zone for the Golden Globe awards and wore a dress that her kids liked.Bang Showbiz
Chinese humanoid robot turns on the charm in Shanghai
Shanghai (AFP) - "Jia Jia" can hold a simple conversation and make specific facial expressions when asked, and her creator believes the eerily life-like robot heralds a future of cyborg labour in China.AFP
Warehouse whittles down divisions
In a bid to lower costs, the Warehouse Group is trimming down its organisational structure involving its various outlets.NZ Newswire 52 mins ago
'That bat looks like a toothpick in his hands'
Sydney Thunder import Carlos Brathwaite was using a ridiculously tiny bat in his BBL debut, and now we know why.AAP
Zara Phillips falls off horse on first engagement since miscarriage
Zara Phillips took a tumble at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo in Queensland, Australia over the weekend, for what was her first public appearance since she tragically miscarried in December.Bang Showbiz
Michael Chamberlain dies aged 72
New Zealand-born Michael Chamberlain, best known because of the death of his daughter Azaria as a result of a dingo attack at Uluru in 1980, has died aged 72.NZ Newswire
Why one trader believes the bull market is nearly done and a recession looms
Northman Trader Sven Henrich believes the bull market is on its last legs, and a recession is soon to follow.CNBC
Singapore demands return of army vehicles from HK
Singapore (AFP) - Singapore on Monday demanded the immediate return of nine armoured troop carriers impounded by Hong Kong while in transit from Taiwan, calling the seizure illegal under international law.AFP
Auckland house prices drop, sales fall
House sales in Auckland fell in the final month on 2016, but prospective buyers with a million dollars to spend wouldn't get too much change.NZ Newswire
Khloe Kardashian shows off 40lbs weight loss
Khloe Kardashian displayed her 40lbs weight loss in a new before-and-after picture on Instagram.Bang Showbiz
Japan PM urges S.Korea to remove 'comfort woman' statue
Tokyo (AFP) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on South Korea to remove a statue of a "comfort woman" which has reignited a diplomatic row over Tokyo's wartime sex slavery.AFP
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoy date night
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoyed a rare "date night" at the Golden Globe awards to mark the actress' return to movies.Bang Showbiz
Cyclist killed in Taupo crash was prominent Wellington businessman, ONZM
The man who was killed when he was hit on his bike on the Taupo Expressway on Saturday has been named.Yahoo and Agencies
Arrested VW executive to appear in US court
Miami (AFP) - A former Volkswagen executive arrested on conspiracy charges in the "dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal, will be arraigned Monday, a US Justice Department spokesman confirmed.AFP
Fiat to invest $1 billion in Michigan, Ohio plants, create 2,000 new jobs
The automaker is set to inject a billion in two plants, in the wake of a similar decision by Ford Motors.CNBC
Bouchard wins, big names withdraw in Sydney
Eugenie Bouchard has made a strong start to her Sydney International campaign after Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina withdrew.AAP
Kiwi up on 'hard Brexit' fears
The New Zealand dollar is up against both the British pound and greenback following comments by Theresa May stoking 'hard Brexit' fears.NZ Newswire
Blac Chyna has first night out
Blac Chyna has had her first night out since giving birth to daughter Dream two months ago.Bang Showbiz