'I've always been trying to find my children': father
WATCH: Daughters found alive after three decades
Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother in 1985 have been located, and their mother arrested.
-
Trump’s Blunders on NATO and Russia Make Our European Allies Cringe
If you thought Donald Trump’s foreign policy positions were politically calculated toss-offs, think again. The interview he gave The Times of London last week put the world on notice: The views Trump expressed as he campaigned last year—notably on NATO, Europe, and relations with Russia—are his views as of his inauguration today. NATO’s obsolete, Trump famously asserted during his run for the Republican nomination, and he’ll “get along well” with Russia and its president.The Fiscal Times
-
Obama's first act as a citizen: launching a new website
Barack Obama has stepped down as president and is heading off for a brief vacation as a private citizen. In the hours before today’s inauguration, Obama and his team launched a new website, Obama.org. The site was created by the Obama Foundation, which is overseeing the creation of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, and its stated mission is to provide a forum for those looking to work with the Center to improve the lives of American citizens.The Verge q
-
Pants on Fire: 7 Lies Car Salesmen Will Tell You
The lies car salesmen tell can vary from little white ones to pants-on-fire whoppers. Here are 7 fibs to shoot down when shopping for a new car.The Cheat Sheet q
-
J.K. Rowling on Trump's inauguration: "We appear to be living in an alternative reality"
The author shares her theory behind the new PresidentCosmo
-
Katie Price reveals Harvey's horrifying injury
Katie Price has revealed that her son Harvey, now 14, was hospitalised for three months after burning himself with hot water.Bang Showbiz
Djokovic praised for incredible grace in defeat
Novak Djokovic has been lauded for his professionalism and grace after a shock loss to Denis Istomin in the second round of the Australian Open.7Sport
-
Support for National is up in poll
Support for National is on the up again but NZ First is also rising.NZ Newswire
-
Garlic bread to return following recall
A national garlic bread shortage sparked by a recall of the product by a major supplier is set to ease with the favourite side returning to some retailers.AAP
-
More fighter jets for RNZAF's 80th
The RNZAF no longer has any fighter jets but some of the world's most lethal planes will perform for its 80th anniversary celebrations.NZ Newswire
How to lose your verified account: Pretend to be communist Jackie Onassis
Jackie Onassis, the First Lady to U.S. President John F. Kennedy, has been kicking up a bit of a storm on Twitter in the past few months. So much so, that she's had her account suspended, blue tick and all. All this, despite the fact she passed away back in 1994. Way before the social platform existed. SEE ALSO: Twitter crosses enemy lines in search of new friends Apparently, she was sending out some very risque tweets about shooting capitalists and abolishing private property on her verified account. Image: raph dixon Image: raph dixon Confused? Well, there's a ruse here. Jackie Onassis is also the name of an Australian rap duo. They'd been on Twitter for "several years already," wrote band member Raph Dixon in a blog post explaining the incident. Their account's verification left them in an "interesting and potentially unprecedented position" and as such, they saw an opportunity to have some "good times online." "We changed our bio from 'Sydney based hip-hop duo and members of One Day' to 'Former First Lady of the United States of America' and went pro-communism," Dixon wrote. Image: raph dixon Unsurprisingly, the band's rabble rousing tweets left people wondering how on earth the account was verified. Hey @Support: How can @JackieOnassis1 be verified when she is decidedly no longer alive? — Erik Stadnik (@sjcAustenite) November 24, 2016 I am very confused as to how/why @JackieOnassis1 is a verified account — Elise Terry (@elisecterry) November 24, 2016 The band claims when members of the alt-right on Twitter got involved, things really "took a turn." The account was suspended in January, but not before they'd p*ssed off the entire internet. Image: raph dixon "The only further correspondence we have gotten from Twitter is an email saying that we won't be getting the account back under any circumstances," Dixon told Mashable in an email. "To the people who have gotten their panties in a twist about some harmless internet bants," he added, "there is an old Australian saying: Why be cut for?" Twitter told Mashable they do not offer comment on individual accounts. However, the company is pretty clear when it comes to banning accounts for impersonation. Tough break, Jackie Onassis. May your legacy live on. BONUS: Obama 'Hope' artist has a new set of powerful postersMashable
-
Boeing and beans on China's blacklist if US trade tensions worsen
Boeing aircraft and U.S. soybeans may be among U.S. goods targeted by China if bilateral trade tensions escalate and Beijing retaliates.CNBC
-
Emma Willis recruits personal trainer after mother notices cellulite
Emma Willis recruited a personal trainer after her mother told her she had cellulite, whilst her husband Matt Willis helps her to remain glamorous by shaving "everything" for her.Bang Showbiz
-
Life is beautiful, Venus says, brushing off commentator row
By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Seven-times grand slam winner Venus Williams on Friday brushed off a remark made about her at the Australian Open which led to a TV commentator being stood down by broadcaster ESPN. Doug Adler, commentating on the African-American 13th seed's second-round match against Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele on Wednesday, provoked outrage on social media when he was taken to have described Williams charging "like a gorilla". Williams was questioned about the comment after thrashing China's Duan Ying-Ying 6-1 6-0 to reach the fourth round.Reuters
Bin Laden documents: worry over IS tactics, 'aging' Al-Qaeda
Months before his death, Osama bin Laden fretted about the Islamic State group's impatient, violent tactics and the fading of Al-Qaeda, documents released by the CIA Thursday showed. The latest release from the trove of documents found when Navy Seals stormed the Al-Qaeda chief's secret Pakistan compound and killed him in 2011 show bin Laden trying to keep his jihadist followers around the world aligned in his war against the United States. One letter to AQAP founder Nasir al-Wuhayshi warns not to move too fast against the government because conditions were not yet right anywhere to form an Islamic state that could govern effectively and resist attacks from outside.AFP News
-
'Finger pointing will not change anything': Support for Paddon after rally death
Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon says the family of a spectator killed after his car flipped in Monte Carlo are his only concern for now.NZ Newswire
-
Agassi can't believe vintage Federer
Fellow four-time Australian Open champion Andre Agassi says he can't believe how Roger Federer is rolling back the years at Melbourne Park.AAP
-
Ariel Winter doesn't regret breast reduction
Ariel Winter thinks having a breast reduction is the best thing she ever did and she would recommend the procedure to anyone.Bang Showbiz
-
Gisborne judge wins international award
Judge Heemi Taumaunu is the latest recipient of an international award for his work with Maori children and families in difficulty.NZ Newswire
-
Britney Spears selling home to dad
Britney Spears is reportedly selling her Louisiana property to her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.Bang Showbiz
-
Breakthrough in Lois Tolley murder case as ute driver found
Police have tracked down and will interview the owner of a ute seen in the area where Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley was murdered.NZ Newswire