Valley coated in waterfalls
WATCH: Man captures jaw-dropping aftermath of Fiordland downpour
The drive between Milford Sound and Homer Tunnel is stunning on the best of days, but it's just as jawdropping on the worst of days, too.
Why did Kris Marshall quit BBC1 hit series Death in Paradise?
Kris Marshall has quit the BBC television series Death in Paradise after acting on the show for four years, and there is already a replacement. The 43-year-old – who made his name for playing Nick Harper on My Family – left the programme after it was revealed that he found it tough spending long periods of time away from his family. Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon has been cast in the show to replace him, playing a new character.International Business Times
Trump’s economic policy makes perfect sense: SocGen’s Edwards
A self described socialist is offering unlikely support to Donald Trump's economic plans.CNBC
Barry Gibb: I'm terrified of dying
Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb has admitted he is terrified of dying.Bang Showbiz
US warns North Korea of 'overwhelming' response if they use nuclear weapons
Jim Mattis made the comments in Seoul, where he reassured South Korea of steadfast US support at the end of a two-day visit. “Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” he said, speaking at the country's defence ministry. Mr Mattis’ remarks come amid concern that North Korea could be preparing to test a new ballistic missile, posing an early challenge to Mr Trump’s administration.The Independent
Second body found after woman stabbed to death
A man police were searching for in relation to the stabbing death of a 50-year-old Melbourne woman has been found dead.Yahoo7 News
The answer that kept concussed Green in the fight
Danny Green says he's surprised one judge gave him victory over Anthony Mundine by eight points in Friday night's controversial bout in Adelaide.AAP
Vera Lynn set to be oldest singer to storm UK charts
Dame Vera Lynn is to mark her 100th birthday with the release of new album 'Vera Lynn 100'.Bang Showbiz
Premier League: Maybe I got lucky - Klopp responds to Mourinho jibe
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels he was fortunate to escape punishment for arguing with a match official rather than being protected.Omnisport
Firefighters battle Canterbury blaze
Fire-fighting helicopters are struggling to contain a rural Canterbury blaze in hot and windy weather as the fire spreads over a train line.NZ Newswire
NRL Nines should be moved around: Thurston
Cowboys star Johnathan Thurston says the NRL's Nines tournament should be moved around to different communities to grow rugby league.NZ Newswire
Johnny Depp hits back at his former management team
Award-winning actor Johnny Depp has hit back at his former management team in the midst of their increasingly bitter legal dispute.Bang Showbiz
ABB says 59 jobs to go at factory closure
ABB says its NZ factory closure is due to challenging market conditions.NZ Newswire
Don’t expect climate action from Rex Tillerson. He’s a lukewarmer.
The Secretary of State doesn’t seem to think the US should lead on climate change. Rex Tillerson, until very recently the CEO of the world’s largest private oil company and a close chum of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is now the US secretary of state. Most countries in the world send their minister of the environment (the equivalent of our EPA administrator) to represent them at international climate talks.Vox.com q
The Trump Effect: A Time For Introspection And Pledges
Had they waited for him to start delivering on his promises, and had then taken up specific issues to protest against, in a similarly coordinated manner, there is a tiny chance Trump's advisors might have paid more notice to them and would've given it some more thought the next time he'd be preparing to sign an Executive Order. Regrettably, the allegedly spontaneous protests couldn't achieve their objectives other than pumping up the ego of a man who thrives on controversy and rubbing people the wrong way.The Huffington Post UK q
KiwiRail tackles big jobs on Kaikoura line
The "crunchy" problem of big slips and damaged bridges and tunnels are next on KiwiRail's list of tasks to restore the Blenheim-Christchurch rail line.NZ Newswire
Dakota Johnson pays tribute to Melanie Griffith in Fifty Shades Darker
Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson has paid tribute to her mother Melanie Griffith in 'Fifty Shades Darker'.Bang Showbiz
Kevin Pietersen withdraws from Indian Premier League auction
Kevin Pietersen will not participate in this year's Indian Premier League after pulling out of the player auction ahead of the event. The ex-England batsman has previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Deccan Chargers, the Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiants but will have a watching brief when the tournament kicks off on 5 April. Since being dismissed by England, the 36-year-old has applied his trade across the globe in various domestic T20 competitions.International Business Times UK q
Warning over Auckland oysters
A gastro bug has been found in oysters from a harbour north of Auckland, prompting product recalls and a health warning from the Ministry of Primary Industries.NZ Newswire
Students' deportation a disgrace: NZ First
NZ First leader Winston Peters says nine Indian students who have lost their battle to stay in New Zealand because of agent fraud are the victims in the case.NZ Newswire
Indonesia's Yogyakarta airport closed after Garuda jet skids off runway
Indonesian authorities said Yogyakarta's Adisutjipto International Airport will remain closed until Thursday afternoon after a Garuda aircraft with 130 people on board skidded off the runway while landing late on Wednesday. According to a statement on the website of flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the Boeing 737-800NG en route from Jakarta "went off the runway, as a result of heavy rain that made the runway slippery". Yogyakarta is the gateway to the cultural centre of Indonesia's main island of Java.Reuters