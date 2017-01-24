On paper, Michael Flynn, the ex-Army general and campaign cheerleader chosen by Donald Trump to be his National Security Adviser, has top-notch credentials. A career military officer, Flynn came up through the ranks the hard way: He began not with the pedigree of a West Point cadet but as a graduate of the ROTC program at the University of Rhode Island. As chief of intelligence for Gen. Stanley McChrystal when he was running the war in Afghanistan, Flynn is said to have distinguished himself with an uncanny ability to unravel terrorist networks and has been called “one of the most respected military intelligence officers of his generation” by The Washington Post.