19-year-old Nasreen Khalaf checks her phone as she sits on a couch in the offices of the Muslim Student Association at the Tivoli Center on at the Auraria Campus in Denver on Thursday, December 10, 2015. In September 2016, when the possibility of a Trump presidency still seemed remote, Aya Aljamili, a Syrian citizen who grew up in Aleppo, arrived in the United States to get her master’s degree at American University in Washington, DC.