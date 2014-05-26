'You took away everything'
WATCH: Mum of skater killed in Auckland issues emotional plea
The mother of the teenage skateboarder mowed down and left to die in a hit and run in Auckland has issued a tearful plea to the driver.
British Pound Swoons on Hard Brexit Fears
Bryan Tanaka: 'it f***ing sucked' seeing Mariah Carey flirt with James Packer
Bryan Tanaka has admitted it "f***ing sucked" watching Mariah Carey get close to her ex-fiancé James Packer.Bang Showbiz
Trump threat hits German auto shares
Shares in German car makers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen have fallen after US president-elect Donald Trump warned he would impose a border tax of 35 per cent on vehicles imported from abroad to the American market. All three car makers have invested heavily in factories in Mexico, where production costs are lower than the US, with an eye to exporting smaller vehicles to the American market. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, published on Monday, Trump sharply criticised the German car makers for failing to produce more cars on US soil.AAP
No regrets for Kim Kardashian West's former bodyguard
Kim Kardashian West's former bodyguard Pascal Duvier says he does not have any regrets.Bang Showbiz
Prince Harry introduces Meghan to Kate
Prince Harry has introduced Meghan Markle to his sister-in-law Duchess Catherine.Bang Showbiz
Why one analyst believes the Trump rally could turn into the Trump correction
One strategist believes the Trump rally is losing steam, and a big correction is on the way for stocks.CNBC
Nosh sale deadline extended
Veritas gets extension on Nosh sale deadline as stoush with Constellation Drive franchisee brews.NZ Newswire
McCaw posts photo after tying the knot
Celebrity sports couple Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn can be seen holding hands after posting their first photo together since marrying on Saturday.NZ Newswire
Cost of school uniforms stressing parents out
A new survey has revealed the cost of school uniforms puts almost nine in 10 parents under financial stress.NZ Newswire
Amber Heard 'smitten' with Elon Musk
Amber Heard is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend Elon Musk after her divorce from Johnny Depp was finalised earlier this week.Bang Showbiz
Controversial red card rescinded after 'obvious error'
The A-league match review panel has overturned Besart Berisha's controversial red card against Brisbane, ruling it was made in 'obvious error'.AAP
Fasten Your Seat Belts: Carmakers Prepare for the Biggest Change Since the Model T
Ever since Henry Ford built the first mass produced car, the Model T, in 1908, the auto industry has followed one simple model: Design, build and sell. Slowly but surely, car companies are evolving, no longer seeing themselves as just purveyors of vehicles for individuals to buy and drive, but as mobility companies. Until recently, it was rare for an auto manufacturer to launch a startup that targets non-buyers of vehicles, but that's changing rapidly.The Fiscal Times
Jimmy Snuka dead at 73
Wrestling legend Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has died at the age of 73.Bang Showbiz
Kiwis pull off record turnaround Test win
New Zealand have pulled off a phenomenal comeback win in the first Test against Bangladesh in Wellington as the defeated tourists broke a 122-year record.AAP
Kiwi police charge yachtie after cross-Tasman trip on 6.4m catamaran
A yachtie who sailed to Australia from New Zealand with his six-year-old daughter on a small catamaran is heading to court.NZ Newswire
George Michael's anti-depressant addiction?
A former lover of George Michael's has claimed the singer told him he was "addicted to anti-depressant" pills.Bang Showbiz
Back in the delta, US envoy Kerry meets Viet Cong foe
Ca Mau (Vietnam) (AFP) - Viet Cong veteran Vo Ban Tam remembers the first time he crossed paths with John Kerry on the banks on the Bay Hap river, a day that ended in bloodshed.AFP
Chelsea Handler is too opinionated
Chelsea Handler is convinced her love life is suffering because she's too opinionated.Bang Showbiz
Waipukurau deaths referred to coroner
Police have named the two people found dead in a Hawke's Bay home on Saturday and the deaths have been referred to the coroner.NZ Newswire
Bahrain executions spark violent protests
Dubai (AFP) - Bahrain on Sunday executed three men found guilty of killing three policemen, sparking violent protests and stoking tensions between the country's Shiite majority and its Sunni rulers.AFP