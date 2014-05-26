Queensland fuel outlets will be required to meet the state government's new ethanol mandate from Sunday, as part of a raft of legislative changes taking effect in the new year. Large fuel retailers will be required by state law from January 1 to ensure three per cent of their petrol sales each quarter are biofuel-based. Chris Kable from petrol price monitors Fueltrac said a similar but slightly larger mandate in NSW led to retailers removing standard unleaded, forcing motorists to buy more expensive unleaded if they didn't want to fill up with E10.