Shares in German car makers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen have fallen after US president-elect Donald Trump warned he would impose a border tax of 35 per cent on vehicles imported from abroad to the American market. All three car makers have invested heavily in factories in Mexico, where production costs are lower than the US, with an eye to exporting smaller vehicles to the American market. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, published on Monday, Trump sharply criticised the German car makers for failing to produce more cars on US soil.