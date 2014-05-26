LIVE: Protestors escorted off grounds during Waitangi dawn service
Remove
WATCH: Winston Peters fumes as he is told to move away from marae

'You're assuming authority you ain't got'

WATCH: Winston Peters fumes as he is told to move away from marae

The NZ First leader has boycotted the political forum on Te Tii Marae after getting into a verbal battle with a marae member today.