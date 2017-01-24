LATEST: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki labels Peter Dunne a 'rat' over Trump comments
Remove
WATCH: Melania 'simply an object to Trump'

'I don't see any warmth or true love'

WATCH: Melania 'simply an object to Trump'

A body language expert has weighed into a clip that has gone viral, claiming there's an obvious disconnect between the pair.

Obamas welcome Trumps Lady Gaga slams Melania Trump