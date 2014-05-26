'COMPLETE SHOCK': New Zealand bride jilted on eve of dream wedding
Remove
WATCH: Toddler unrestrained on Auckland motorway

'F****** idiots'

WATCH: Toddler unrestrained on Auckland motorway

Footage has emerged on social media of a toddler travelling unrestrained in a convertible heading along Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Cute toddler travels in style Crying tot hates snow