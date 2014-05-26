'Twenty minutes warning'
World's largest passenger plane forced to land in Palmy
An Emirates A380 passenger plane landed in Palmerston North after a smoking Singapore Airlines jet in Auckland forced its diversion.
Google CEO Orders Employees Back to the U.S. After President Trump’s Immigration Order
"It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues"Fortune
'It's cheating and it's being allowed'
Roger Federer has rejected Pat Cash's criticism of his fifth set medical time-out in his Australian Open victory on Sunday night.AAP
'We felt frightened': Muslim girls speak out about backlash to Australia Day billboard
Two young Muslim girls at the centre of a controversial Australia Day billboard have spoken out for the first time. The pair were the faces of a controversial Australia Day advertising campaign, which they had no idea about until they saw their faces on the news . The two girls were featured on an Australia Day billboard advertisement.Yahoo7 News
Diver in fatal pursuit crash named
The driver of a car fleeing police killed in a crash on Saturday night has been named by police.NZ Newswire
Liam Payne's tattoo tribute to Cheryl?
Liam Payne has appeared to have got a tattoo of his girlfriend Cheryl's eye on his left arm.Bang Showbiz
Wellington Sevens crowd size "unviable"
The once-booming Wellington Sevens has shrunk to the point where its crowd size is unviable, prompting a review of its future.NZ Newswire
Truck driver dies in crash near Timaru
The driver of a truck has died in an accident on Orari-Rangitata Highway on Monday morning.NZ Newswire
10 things I learned from meetings with Trump's transition team
During those talks, I gained some insight into what the first 100 days, the first six months, and the first year of the Trump administration might look like. If you listen to the media, you might have the impression that the Trump transition team is in complete disarray.Yahoo Finance
Joy for Ronaldo and Real but Barca falter
Real Madrid have opened up a four-point lead in La Liga after fellow title aspirants Barcelona and Sevilla faltered on the weekend.AAP
Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold
Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels have been melted down and sold, except for her diamond engagement ring.Bang Showbiz
Have you seen Carissa? Auckland woman still missing
Police say a woman missing in Auckland went to Muriwai last Thursday.NZ Newswire
Goldie Hawn in super-shape on Snatched
Goldie Hawn was in super-shape whilst filming 'Snatched', according to director Jonathan Levine.Bang Showbiz
David and Victoria Beckham renew wedding vows
David and Victoria Beckham renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony attended by just six people.Bang Showbiz
London-tourist tax mulled by mayor
London should be able to introduce a tax on tourists, according to a study endorsed by Sadiq Khan. The London Finance Commission report recommended that the city's elected officials should be entitled to impose "new smaller taxes" and called for the implementation of a tourism levy to be considered. Visitors to popular destinations such as New York, Paris, Berlin, Rome and Amsterdam already face such a tax, which would be used to promote tourism if it was introduced in London.AAP
Passport woes for Sol3 Mio
New Zealand singing trio Sol3 Mio have postponed a show in Hawaii due to passport woes in Canada.NZ Newswire
Man critically injured in boating accident
A boating accident on Saturday night in the Coromandel has left one man in a critical condition and two others in a moderate condition.NZ Newswire
Last NZ Battle of Britain pilot dies
Bernie Brown, the last New Zealand veteran of the Battle of Britain, has died just a few weeks after his 99th birthday.NZ Newswire
Celine Dion and more for CBS Bee Gees tribute concert
Celine Dion and a whole host of stars will perform live on television for 'Stayin' Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees' on February 14.Bang Showbiz
Mechanical cheating raises Tour de France doubts
A Hungarian designer of a secret bicycle motor says he thinks pro cyclists have used them to cheat since 1998.AFP
Kristen Stewart: I've made a 'million bad movies'
Kristen Stewart says she has made a "million bad movies" and thinks it is "rare" that something turns out exactly as she had hoped.Bang Showbiz