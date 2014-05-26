'You're assuming authority you ain't got'
WATCH: Winston Peters fumes as he is told to move away from marae
The NZ First leader has boycotted the political forum on Te Tii Marae after getting into a verbal battle with a marae member today.
-
TRUMP: We're going to have 'big league' job growth
President Donald Trump was pretty happy with Friday's jobs report. The release from the Bureau of...Business Insider
-
'Let's take it elsewhere': Stars demand Nines move
Two of the NRL leading stars have called for the Auckland Nines to be moved from New Zealand next year.AAP
-
Longest flight in the world touches down in Auckland
A flight billed as the world's longest commercial flight arrives in Auckland on Monday.Yahoo and Agencies
-
U.S. revokes all Nexus cards from Canadian permanent residents with citizenship in restricted countries: CBSA
Nexus memberships have been revoked from all Canadian permanent residents with citizenship in any one of the seven majority-Muslim countries affected by the U.S. travel ban, the Canada Border Services Agency has confirmed to CBC Toronto. Citing U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a CBSA spokesperson said in an email that FAST memberships have also been revoked from all such individuals. FAST is a program similar to Nexus that is meant to speed up commercial shipments across the border. The email goes on to say that memberships of dual citizens have not been cancelled.CBC
-
How the All Blacks are helping Super Bowl contenders
New Zealand's rugby team the All Blacks have helped the Atlanta Falcons reach the NFL's Super Bowl, in which they will play the New England Patriots.AAP
-
Interest rate decision looms
RBNZ likely on hold, all eyes will be on its interest rate forecasts.NZ Newswire
-
Annette Bening 'super proud' of trans son
Annette Bening is "super proud" of her and Warren Beatty's transgender son Stephen Ira.Bang Showbiz
Aussies lose ODI series, maybe No.1 in NZ
Australia have suffered a 24-run defeat to New Zealand in Hamilton, losing cheap wickets, the Chappell-Hadlee trophy and potentially the No.1 ODI ranking.AAP
-
Media, public blocked at Governor General's marae visit
Media and spectators have been blocked from witnessing a visit by the governor-general to Te Tii Marae ahead of Waitangi Day.Yahoo and Agencies
-
'They robbed me': Anthony Mundine slams judges
Anthony Mundine says he was robbed by judges who declared Danny Green the winner of their Friday night fight.AAP
-
ABB says 59 jobs to go at factory closure
ABB says its NZ factory closure is due to challenging market conditions.NZ Newswire
Facebook employees are protesting Trump's immigration ban by boycotting flying
While some of Facebook's top executives have already spoken out against President Trump's...Business Insider
-
Arrest of wanted man in Hamilton
A man wanted after a shooting in Hamilton has been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday.NZ Newswire
-
Geri Horner shares first full snap of baby
Geri Horner has posted the first full picture of her baby Montague on Instagram to mark two weeks since his birth.Bang Showbiz
-
Cruise ship rescues Tongan fishing vessel
The crew of a Tongan fishing vessel that sent out a distress call are now on board a German cruise ship.NZ Newswire
'Lleyton is wrong': Bernard Tomic bites back
Non-attendee Bernard Tomic has called Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt wrong and disappointing for lashing out at his father.AAP
-
Indonesian women being radicalised into would-be suicide bombers – report
A growing number of Indonesian women are thought to be willing to join jihadist groups in the Middle East. Indonesia is being urged to tackle an increasing threat of would-be female terrorists who are being spurred on via social media to engage in extremist Islamist networks. The growth of social media and a change of attitude by Islamic State leaders has led to women becoming more active in jihadist networks, according to a report by the south-east Asia-focused Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC).The Guardian
-
John Legend 'jealous' of Ryan Gosling
John Legend was "a little bit jealous" of Ryan Gosling on the set of 'La La Land' after the actor learnt to play piano for his role.Bang Showbiz
-
Labour MP concerned about new candidate
Labour MP Poto Williams has expressed concern over Willie Jackson being named a Labour candidate following his controversial Roast Busters comments.NZ Newswire
-
Smitten Perrie Edwards shares loved-up snap with new boyfriend
Perrie Edwards has shared a picture of her and new boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain kissing.Bang Showbiz