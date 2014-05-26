'F****** idiots'
WATCH: Toddler unrestrained on Auckland motorway
Footage has emerged on social media of a toddler travelling unrestrained in a convertible heading along Auckland's Southern Motorway.
-
Why Is Everyone So Bullish On Oil?
Money managers and hedge funds have grown exceptionally bullish on oil in the last months, but the extreme number of long bets could soon backfireOilprice.com
-
The umpiring howler that could cause T20 overhaul
A controversial Joe Root dismissal has sparked calls for the ICC to make a massive change to the way international T20s are officiated.AAP
-
A Psychologist Reveals What Trump's Fixation with Gold Really Means
He surrounds himself with the metallic color and swapped out the White House curtains for his signature shade.Marie Claire
-
A surprising group affected by Trump's travel ban: airline crews
On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order issuing a travel ban on seven predominantly-Muslim countries. The action ignited large protests at airports around the United States, as refugees and citizens on incoming flights were detained at airports or sent back to their countries. Refugees from Syria have been blocked from entering indefinitely.Yahoo Finance
-
Princess Diana's necklace to be sold for $12m
The necklace Princess Diana wore at the 1997 performance of 'Swan Lake' is being offered for sale for $12 million.Bang Showbiz
-
George Michael didn't leave any inheritance money to James Kennedy
Music icon George Michael didn't leave any of his fortune to his godson James Kennedy.Bang Showbiz
How reborn Federer is helping Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is looking to recently-crowned Roger Federer as inspiration as he continues his golfing comeback in Dubai this week.AP 18 mins ago
-
Katie Price shows her new bald pussy to the Loose Women
Katie Price showed her fellow 'Loose Women' her new "bald pussy" on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (31.01.17), the latest animal addition to her home.Bang Showbiz
-
Distance runner Portenski dies of cancer
The athletics community is mourning the death of celebrated Wellington distance runner Bernie Portenski.NZ Newswire
-
Nick Jonas will give fans 'a piece' of him with Creative Recreation collection
Nick Jonas will give his fans "a piece" of him with his new Creative Recreation footwear range.Bang Showbiz
David Attenborough has close encounter with Kiwi customs
Sir David Attenborough has touched down in New Zealand with starstruck MPI officers tweeting a picture with detector dogs in tow.Yahoo and Agencies
-
Trump is driving some of the world's brightest foreign students out of America
19-year-old Nasreen Khalaf checks her phone as she sits on a couch in the offices of the Muslim Student Association at the Tivoli Center on at the Auraria Campus in Denver on Thursday, December 10, 2015. In September 2016, when the possibility of a Trump presidency still seemed remote, Aya Aljamili, a Syrian citizen who grew up in Aleppo, arrived in the United States to get her master’s degree at American University in Washington, DC.Vox.com q
-
Blac Chyna's 'unconditional love' for her kids
Blac Chyna was happy to show off her "unconditional love" for her children as she shared a family portrait to Instagram.Bang Showbiz
-
Rebekah Vardy's boob is bigger than baby's head
Rebekah Vardy can't help but giggle about the fact her baby's head is smaller than her boobs.Bang Showbiz
-
NZ Premium Whitebait ramps up production
NZ Premium Whitebait ramps up production for exports after first successful harvestNZ Newswire
-
Westland Milk says job cuts on the cards
Westland Milk Products is again signalling staff cuts and a director has also departed.NZ Newswire
India admits rupee withdrawal bad for economy
The government has also warned the economy's growth will slow - but hopes for long-term benefits.BBC News q
-
'One of the greatest finishes in ODI history'
New Zealand cricket fans finally have reason to feel good about a trans-Tasman ODI ending with an underarm.AAP
-
Fashion stores enter administration
Forty two Kiwi jobs hang in the balance as fashion stores Marcs and David Lawrence enter voluntary administration in New Zealand and Australia.NZ Newswire
-
Support promised for Toyota job losses
Thousands of Toyota workers will be jobless after October following announcements the car company will cease production at its Altona plant. Closing the manufacturing operations and consolidating of its corporate offices in Melbourne will cut staff numbers from 3900 to about 1300, Toyota says. Toyota Australia president Dave Buttner says the company is committed to supporting workers through the transition period and beyond.AAP