'I don't see any warmth or true love'
WATCH: Melania 'simply an object to Trump'
A body language expert has weighed into a clip that has gone viral, claiming there's an obvious disconnect between the pair.
-
Why the Public Has a Need to Know About Trump's Scariest Adviser
On paper, Michael Flynn, the ex-Army general and campaign cheerleader chosen by Donald Trump to be his National Security Adviser, has top-notch credentials. A career military officer, Flynn came up through the ranks the hard way: He began not with the pedigree of a West Point cadet but as a graduate of the ROTC program at the University of Rhode Island. As chief of intelligence for Gen. Stanley McChrystal when he was running the war in Afghanistan, Flynn is said to have distinguished himself with an uncanny ability to unravel terrorist networks and has been called “one of the most respected military intelligence officers of his generation” by The Washington Post.The Fiscal Times
-
‘’Trump’s Border Tax Plan Could Cause A Global Oil Price Shock’’
The U.S. Border Tax Adjustment proposal could have wide ramifications for both the U.S. and foreign oil industryOilprice.com
-
Nikki Bella distraught not to make WWE draft
Nikki Bella was distraught not to be included in the WWE draft after finally being cleared to train again following her neck injury.Bang Showbiz
-
10 of the Most Hated People in Hollywood
These celebrities are some of the most hated people in Hollywood.The Cheat Sheet q
-
Helen Clark stepping down as UNDP head
Helen Clark is reported to be stepping down from her role as director of the UN Development Programme in April.Yahoo and Agencies
-
Duchess of Cambridge is 'very well looked after' by Prince William
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she is "very well looked after" by her husband.Bang Showbiz
-
Paris Hilton is biker chic in leather emsemble
Paris Hilton wowed in her red leather ensemble. The blonde beauty stepped out of her London hotel on Tuesday (24.01.17) in a pair of black leather pants and a rouge biker jacket. The socialite put on a busty display and drew even more attention to her ample assets as she accessorised with a black neck-choker.Bang Showbiz
Trump silences government scientists with gag orders
Less than a week after the inauguration, the Trump administration has already gagged employees at two federal agencies. Memos obtained by various media outlets show that scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture are now blocked from communicating with the public and the press. At the EPA, whose grants and contract budget have also been frozen, employees are not allowed to talk about this change to reporters or on social media.The Verge q
-
Money milestone looms for Federer
Roger Federer is fast closing in on more grand slam spoils and financial riches with his surprise run to the Australian Open semi-finals in Melbourne.AAP
-
The Hadid sisters have a little brother, and he just launched his first major modeling campaign
Few people have not gazed at photos of supermodel-sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and thought to themselves, “good genes.” Add in their retired…Hello Giggles
Kremlin denies China threat, amid reports of missile deployment near border
Russia does not consider ongoing Chinese military facilities or maneuvers a threat, the Kremlin has said, in response to reports that Beijing has deployed highly capable missiles near the Russian border. Earlier this week Chinese and Hong Kong media, including state-run Beijing tabloid, the Global Times, reported that China was deploying the intercontinental ballistic missile Dongfeng-41to its northernmost Heilongjiang province, bordering Russia. “We value our mutual relations,” spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, told state news agency RIA Novosti Tuesday, in response to the report.Newsweek q
-
Paris Jackson was sexually assaulted at 14
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has revealed she was the victim of a sexual assault carried out by a "complete stranger" at the age of 14.Bang Showbiz
-
Cat that Shed 5 Lbs. of Matted Fur Has Become Social Media Star
Elliott Serrano remembers the exact moment Sinbad went from foster cat to forever feline.People
-
HEB Construction sinks into the red
Drury-based HEB Construction lost $23.5m last year after problems with an unnamed major project.NZ Newswire
Steven Adams posterizes Rudy Gobert AND Derrick Favors with one thunderous dunk (video)
Pun intendedProBasketballTalk q
-
George Michael 'kept people out', Boy George reveals
'Faith' hitmaker George Michael "kept people out" during the final years of his life, Boy George has claimed.Bang Showbiz
-
Thai airlines face grounding over financial concerns
A Thai airline facing a financial crisis is on the brink of having its licence rescinded by the country’s aviation authorities, while another has been told it must devise a monetary rehabilitation plan after complaints from its employees. Nine of Thailand's 23 airlines, accounting for 70 per cent of all international flights out of the south east Asian country, are poised to have their air operator certificates (AOCs) reissued this year, while 14 more are expected to receive approval next January. The certificate is required by an airline from any country to be allowed to fly commercially.The Telegraph
-
Kourtney Kardashian 'going to counselling' alone while Scott Disick parties
Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been "going to counselling by herself" as Scott Disick won't join her.Bang Showbiz
-
South Africa rand positively affected by improved terms of trade
For highlights of South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago's news conference after the central bank's policy meeting, please double-click onReuters
-
Sports Reporter Erin Andrews Reveals Secret Cancer Battle: 'I'm Not Missing the Super Bowl'
The reporter and 'Dancing With the Stars' co-host received the horrible diagnosis in September.Inside Edition