WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
WATCH: Footage captures moment gunman enters nightclub
Disturbing footage shows a gunman shooting at random people on the street before he carried out a deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul.
Todd Fisher: Debbie Reynolds 'didn't die of a broken heart'
Debbie Reynolds "didn't die of a broken heart" according to her son Todd Fisher, who says she wasn't "inconsolable".Bang Showbiz
Trump and the GOP Are On a Collision Course over Russian Sanctions
In the wake of President Obama’s retaliatory sanctions against Russia for hacking Democratic emails and attempting to influence the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, President-elect Donald Trump appears to be operating in a parallel universe from his GOP allies on Capitol Hill. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, agree with Obama on an important international policy action, even while complaining that tough U.S. action against Russian president Vladimir Putin was long overdue.The Fiscal Times
Millie Mackintosh bares bottom
Millie Mackintosh posed in the nude as she shared a photo from her travels in South Africa to her Instagram account.Bang Showbiz
Zsa Zsa Gabor did not know leg had been amputated
Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband says she didn't know her leg had been amputated until three years after her surgery.Bang Showbiz
Truckie killed in Whakatane, national holiday road toll hits 18
A driver and two pedestrians have been killed in three separate crashes in Christchurch and Northland, bringing the road toll to 18.NZ Newswire
Prince Harry and Prince William rule out Diana memorial concert
Prince Harry and Prince William are planning to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death in a low-key way.Bang Showbiz
Tonga rugby sevens captain killed in accident
Tonga rugby sevens captain Atelea Okati was reported Saturday to have died following a car crash in the Pacific island kingdom.AFP
Tina Knowles plays down controversial Instagram post
Tina Knowles - the mother of Beyonce and Solange - is taking a break from social media after she "accidentally" liked an insulting Instagram comment about Jennifer Hudson.Bang Showbiz
Olivier Martinez 'never expected' to divorce Halle Berry
Olivier Martinez is reportedly disappointed his relationship with Halle Berry has officially ended as he "never expected" they would divorce.Bang Showbiz
UFC stars offer advice to Ronda Rousey
Fallen UFC star Ronda Rousey is taking time off to ponder her future after losing in under a minute to Amanda Nunes.AP
Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has been formally warned that her label could be closed down for failing to file its accounts on time.Bang Showbiz
Police raid tents at Rhythm & Vines, find drugs and cash
Police have found cash, party pills, cannabis and meth pipes during a raid on tents at the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne.NZ Newswire
Ethanol mandate comes into force today
Queensland fuel outlets will be required to meet the state government's new ethanol mandate from Sunday, as part of a raft of legislative changes taking effect in the new year. Large fuel retailers will be required by state law from January 1 to ensure three per cent of their petrol sales each quarter are biofuel-based. Chris Kable from petrol price monitors Fueltrac said a similar but slightly larger mandate in NSW led to retailers removing standard unleaded, forcing motorists to buy more expensive unleaded if they didn't want to fill up with E10.AAP
Khloe Kardashian 'freaking out' about Lamar Odom's reality TV show
Khloe Kardashian is "freaking out" about her former husband Lamar Odom's new reality TV show.Bang Showbiz
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth visit children's hospital
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have made a surprise visit to patients at a children's hospital.Bang Showbiz
George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'
A post-mortem on George Michael has been "inconclusive" and further tests will be carried out in the coming weeks to establish a cause of death.Bang Showbiz
New Year's Honours List 2017
The 2017 New Year's Honours ListNZ Newswire
Don't pigeonhole Lynn: Heat coach Vettori
Brisbane Heat coach Daniel Vettori claims big-hitting Chris Lynn should not be pigeonholed, saying his record speaks for itself across all formats.AAP
Disney to receive $50m after Carrie Fisher's death
Disney are reportedly set to receive $50 million after Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) as they took out insurance incase Carrie was unable to fulfil her three-film 'Star Wars' contract.Bang Showbiz
A 2016 love story: the Macedonian cop and the Iraqi refugee
Kumanovo (Macedonia) (AFP) - The scene was hardly conducive to romance:AFP